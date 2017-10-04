ON AIR
Inside a haunted house

On weekend nights in October, a house on a quiet street in Burbank transforms into a spooky Halloween attraction. 

On weekend nights in October, a house on a quiet street in Burbank transforms into The Backwoods Maze, a haunted house-type attraction with free admission that attracts 800 people a night. Jesse Morales, one of the volunteers, explains what it's like. 

Jesse Morales in costume. Photo credit: Andrew Wardlaw.

Produced by Andrew Wardlaw

