On weekend nights in October, a house on a quiet street in Burbank transforms into The Backwoods Maze, a haunted house-type attraction with free admission that attracts 800 people a night. Jesse Morales, one of the volunteers, explains what it's like.
Jesse Morales in costume. Photo credit: Andrew Wardlaw.
Produced by Andrew Wardlaw
Inside a haunted house
On weekend nights in October, a house on a quiet street in Burbank transforms into a spooky Halloween attraction.
FROM THIS EPISODE
On weekend nights in October, a house on a quiet street in Burbank transforms into The Backwoods Maze, a haunted house-type attraction with free admission that attracts 800 people a night. Jesse Morales, one of the volunteers, explains what it's like.