John Troya has been cutting hair for almost 50 years. He’s been playing music even longer. He chose to be a barber in order to have a reliable career. Plus, he just didn’t think he quite “had it” as a musician. But that doesn’t keep him from practicing all the time. In fact, people stop in to his Westwood shop just because they walk by and hear him playing saxophone from his barber chair.

— Produced by Eric Drachman