Little league: Life lessons on the field

Larry Wingard has been a sports fan all his life. Now he gets to coach both of his sons on their South Pasadena little league team. Larry says the game isn’t just fun – it’s also full of life lessons.

— Produced by Eric Drachman

Apr 27, 2017

