Motivation through running

Angel Solis is a sophomore at Alliance Dr. Olga Mohan High School in Los Angeles. He is encouraged and motivated by his parents and his older sisters, but he found another family in Students Run L.A. (SRLA). Students from around Los Angeles train to run the LA marathon. In the process, Angel has found that SRLA is changing him - not just his physical endurance, but his drive to build a good life, step by step, mile after mile.

Mar 21, 2018

