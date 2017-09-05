ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SOUNDSLA

SOUNDSLASOUNDSLA

The sound of fighting the La Tuna Fire

Listener Sal Polcino submitted this sound of a helicopter passing over his house while on its way to fight the LA Tuna Fire.

COMING SOON

Sep 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

A helicopter passes over a home in Sunland on its way to dump chemical retardant on the La Tuna fire, just one mile away on Saturday morning September 2, 2017. The fire began the previous day and as of September 3 grew to nearly 6,000 acres. It has been reported that this is the largest fire on record in the city of Los Angeles. There are nearly 1,000 firefighters on the ground, nine helicopters and two super-scoopers fighting the blaze. The fire is only at 10 percent containment at this point. Although our home is in no danger, the air is still filled with smoke and after two days the copters continue to fly overhead every few minutes.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE