The sound of fighting the La Tuna Fire

A helicopter passes over a home in Sunland on its way to dump chemical retardant on the La Tuna fire, just one mile away on Saturday morning September 2, 2017. The fire began the previous day and as of September 3 grew to nearly 6,000 acres. It has been reported that this is the largest fire on record in the city of Los Angeles. There are nearly 1,000 firefighters on the ground, nine helicopters and two super-scoopers fighting the blaze. The fire is only at 10 percent containment at this point. Although our home is in no danger, the air is still filled with smoke and after two days the copters continue to fly overhead every few minutes.