The stage kitten

Sara Hertweck (aka Annie St. Germaine) is a stage kitten. You can find her prowling the stage between burlesque numbers, picking up all of the clothes and props left behind by the dancers. This entry into the world of burlesque has given Annie a boost to her confidence as she pushes beyond her shyness to strut her stuff in front of her meowing fans.



Submitted by Amy Kline. Photo credit: Amy Kline.