These goats bring things into balance

Johnny Gonzales is a modern day goatherd. He brings his goats to urban areas to help clear brush to help abate fires. His goats eat pretty much everything, sound like kids, and “don’t even know they’re working.”
— Produced by Caitlin Shamberg
