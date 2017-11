Chris Neiman is an actor by training. He feels he’s got 10 percent control of his success as an actor, but in ultrarunning, he says he has 90 percent control – it’s on him, his body and his mind. He runs a lot in the Santa Monica Mountains. He’s just completed his first 50 mile race and is signed up to go for 100 miles in a few months.

— Produced by Eric Drachman