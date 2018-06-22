All over America, hospitals for treatment of the mentally ill have been shut down. Tens of thousands with disorders like depression and schizophrenia are being housed in jails and prisons. Mental illness has effectively been criminalized in the United States. But, the justice system is waking up. Incarceration makes mental illness much worse, rather than better; imprisoning sick people costs more taxpayer money than humane, more effective solutions.
KCRW Selects: To the Point
KCRW's Bob Carlson and Warren Olney introduce this special episode of To the Point: "Imprisoning our Mentally Ill."
