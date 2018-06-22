ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGSPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: To the Point

KCRW's Bob Carlson and Warren Olney introduce this special episode of To the Point: "Imprisoning our Mentally Ill."

COMING SOON

Jun 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

All over America, hospitals for treatment of the mentally ill have been shut down. Tens of thousands with disorders like depression and schizophrenia are being housed in jails and prisons. Mental illness has effectively been criminalized in the United States. But, the justice system is waking up. Incarceration makes mental illness much worse, rather than better; imprisoning sick people costs more taxpayer money than humane, more effective solutions.

Subscribe to To the Point.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Special Programming

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
For The Curious Blog

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed