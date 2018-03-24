March For Our Lives

Hour 1:

-Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz is a California-based historian and activist. Her most recent book is, “Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment.” She has written many many books including a memoir about growing up in Oklahoma called, “Red Dirt: Growing Up Okie,” and “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States.”

-Jonathan Capehart (in Washington DC) and Christina Greer (in New York City) will provide national news analysis and commentary

Hour 2:

-Jennifer Carlson is based at the University of Arizona. Her recent book, “Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline,” is about the politics around gun-carrying. Carlson is an expert on the politics and the policing of guns.

-Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles will join the program. Other elected leaders TBD.