March For Our Lives

WNYC and NPR-affiliates air live discussions and reports on the coordination of marches around the country to demand gun control.

Mar 24, 2018

Hour 1: 
-Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz is a California-based historian and activist. Her most recent book is, “Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment.” She has written many many books including a memoir about growing up in Oklahoma called, “Red Dirt: Growing Up Okie,” and “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States.” 

-Jonathan Capehart (in Washington DC) and Christina Greer (in New York City) will provide national news analysis and commentary

Hour 2:
-Jennifer Carlson is based at the University of Arizona. Her recent book, “Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline,” is about the politics around gun-carrying. Carlson is an expert on the politics and the policing of guns.

-Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles will join the program. Other elected leaders TBD.

For The Curious
Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’
Mar 23, 2018

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations
Mar 21, 2018

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico
Mar 19, 2018

