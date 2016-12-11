Today's story is about two families trying to become one family. One set of parents is white, one is black, one lives in Portland, Oregon, the other in Miami, Florida, one is Canadian/American, the other is Haitian/American. So, geographically, demographically, and socio-economically they live in very different worlds, but when we started following them more than a year ago, they'd made a plan to become one family under one roof with the eight children they have between them — eleven people in all. Why? Well, that's the story you'll hear today, and we hope to follow the gang for many years to come as the experiment continues to evolve, sort of like the famous Up documentary series.
(L-R) Manny (8), Paul (38), Auggie (9), Truly (4), Justin (13), Josh (12) and Sam (12)
The Portland gang (L-R): Justin, Truly, Paul, Manny, Melissa, Sam, Auggy, and Josh
Auggie interviewing Josh, as Lea looks on
Paul took over the interviewing for a bit as Lea was a little…preoccupied
Little Truly!
A dinner out in Portland, when Julie, Jasmine and Lola were visiting over the holidays in 2015.
Lola (L) and Truly
Our producer Laura interviewing Lola and Truly
Lea visiting with Julie in Miami
Julie, Jasmine (10) and Lola (4) showing Lea around Miami
Lola (L) and Jasmine
Jasmine (L) and Lola about to dig in to dinner at a Haitian restaurant in Miami
Julie relaxing in Miami
Producers:
Lea Thau