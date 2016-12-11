ON AIR
Today's story is about two families trying to become one family. One set of parents is white, one is black; one lives in Portland, Oregon, the other in Miami, Florida; one is Canadian/American, the other is Haitian/American.

Dec 11, 2016

Today's story is about two families trying to become one family. One set of parents is white, one is black, one lives in Portland, Oregon, the other in Miami, Florida, one is Canadian/American, the other is Haitian/American. So, geographically, demographically, and socio-economically they live in very different worlds, but when we started following them more than a year ago, they'd made a plan to become one family under one roof with the eight children they have between them — eleven people in all. Why? Well, that's the story you'll hear today, and we hope to follow the gang for many years to come as the experiment continues to evolve, sort of like the famous Up documentary series.

Image1.jpg
(L-R) Manny (8), Paul (38), Auggie (9), Truly (4), Justin (13), Josh (12) and Sam (12)

Image2.jpg
The Portland gang (L-R): Justin, Truly, Paul, Manny, Melissa, Sam, Auggy, and Josh

Image3.jpg
Auggie interviewing Josh, as Lea looks on

Image4.jpg
Paul took over the interviewing for a bit as Lea was a little…preoccupied

Image5.jpg
Little Truly!

Image6.jpg
A dinner out in Portland, when Julie, Jasmine and Lola were visiting over the holidays in 2015.

Image7.jpg
Lola (L) and Truly

Image8.jpg
Our producer Laura interviewing Lola and Truly

Image9.jpg
Lea visiting with Julie in Miami

Image10.jpg
Julie, Jasmine (10) and Lola (4) showing Lea around Miami

Image11.jpg
Lola (L) and Jasmine

Image12.jpg
Jasmine (L) and Lola about to dig in to dinner at a Haitian restaurant in Miami

Image13.jpg
Julie relaxing in Miami

Producers:
Lea Thau

