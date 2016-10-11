ON AIR
I'm an American

Lea recounts the personal journey that led her to become an American citizen this summer. It starts in Sweden in 1945….

Oct 11, 2016

This episode was produced by Lea Thau and Paul Dreux Smith

FeatureImage.jpg
Lea Thau being sworn in as an American citizen

Photo2.png
Lea’s grandfather at the Danish border at the end of WWII

Photo3.png
Lea with her dad, who is likely studying some left wing economist

Photo4.png
Lea and her mom, back in the ’70s

Photo5.png
Lea as a kid (right) with her cousin, getting ready to raise the Danish flag

Photo6.png
Protestors at the July 4th, 1976, Rebild Festival in Denmark.

Producers:
Lea Thau

