Two Men and a Baby, the Final Episode

For nearly three years, we’ve been following Patrick and Steve and their attempt to adopt their foster daughter, and no other story we’ve done has generated as many emails from you, wondering how it all worked out. Today you will finally know.

You can find out more about Patrick Hinds and his podcasts at www.theaterppl.com.

Listen to the first episode about Patrick and Steve: Two Men and a Baby.

Listen to the second episode about Patrick and Steve: Like a Pizza: Two Men and a Baby — the Follow-Up.



Steve (L) and Patrick, hamming it up!



Patrick and little Daisy



Steve (L), Daisy (C) and Patrick



Patrick and Daisy



Patrick (L) and Steve with Daisy



Steve and Daisy at Hamilton!



Patrick and Daisy



Patrick and Daisy



Daisy, all grown up!

Producers:

Lea Thau

