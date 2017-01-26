ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

STRANGERS

STRANGERS

Two Men and a Baby, the Final Episode

For nearly three years, we’ve been following Patrick and Steve and their attempt to adopt their foster daughter, and no other story we’ve done has generated as many emails from you, wondering how it all worked out. Today you will finally know.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 26, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

For nearly three years, we’ve been following Patrick and Steve and their attempt to adopt their foster daughter, and no other story we’ve done has generated as many emails from you, wondering how it all worked out. Today you will finally know.

You can find out more about Patrick Hinds and his podcasts at www.theaterppl.com.

Listen to the first episode about Patrick and Steve: Two Men and a Baby.

Listen to the second episode about Patrick and Steve: Like a Pizza: Two Men and a Baby — the Follow-Up.

 
Steve (L) and Patrick, hamming it up!


Patrick and little Daisy


Steve (L), Daisy (C) and Patrick


Patrick and Daisy


Patrick (L) and Steve with Daisy


Steve and Daisy at Hamilton!


Patrick and Daisy


Patrick and Daisy


Daisy, all grown up!

Producers:
Lea Thau

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE