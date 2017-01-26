Two Men and a Baby, the Final Episode

For nearly three years, we’ve been following Patrick and Steve and their attempt to adopt their foster daughter, and no other story we’ve done has generated as many emails from you, wondering how it all worked out. Today you will finally know.
You can find out more about Patrick Hinds and his podcasts at www.theaterppl.com.
Listen to the first episode about Patrick and Steve: Two Men and a Baby.
Listen to the second episode about Patrick and Steve: Like a Pizza: Two Men and a Baby — the Follow-Up.
Steve (L) and Patrick, hamming it up!
Patrick and little Daisy
Steve (L), Daisy (C) and Patrick
Patrick and Daisy
Patrick (L) and Steve with Daisy
Steve and Daisy at Hamilton!
Patrick and Daisy
Patrick and Daisy
Daisy, all grown up!
Producers:
Lea Thau