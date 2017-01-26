Wouldn't it be nice

It's a new year, a time for hope or worry, for regrets or new plans, a time to count our blessings or pick up the pieces. Last year around this time, as 2016 was just beginning, Jared and Sharry in Utah were tremendously excited about the year ahead, but things did not work out as they'd hoped, to say the least.
Produced by Laura Fetherstonhaugh and Lea Thau. Music and mixing by Paul Dreux Smith.
Jared and Sharry on Halloween, 2004. The day before their first kiss!
Jared and Sharry
Sharry playing guitar
Jared and Sharry's wedding day
Jared and Sharry's 2015 Christmas card photo
Jared and Sharry with their ultrasound photos
Jared and Sharry on their "babymoon" to Hawaii
when Sharry was three months pregnant
Sharry camping
Sharry, pregnant with JJ
Jared with newborn JJ in the NICU
Adorable baby JJ
JJ
Jared camping at Sharry's grave, December, 2016.
This photo is the backdrop on Jared's phone.
“Doesn't she look like an angel here?” he said.
Producers:
Lea Thau