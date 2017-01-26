ON AIR
Wouldn't it be nice

It's a new year, a time for hope or worry, for regrets or new plans, a time to count our blessings or pick up the pieces. Last year around this time, as 2016 was just beginning, Jared and Sharry in Utah were tremendously excited about the year ahead.

Jan 26, 2017

Produced by Laura Fetherstonhaugh and Lea Thau. Music and mixing by Paul Dreux Smith.

Photo1.jpg
Jared and Sharry on Halloween, 2004. The day before their first kiss!

Photo2.jpg
Jared and Sharry

Photo3.jpg
Sharry playing guitar

Photo4.jpg
Jared and Sharry's wedding day

Photo5.jpg
Jared and Sharry's 2015 Christmas card photo

Photo6.jpg
Jared and Sharry with their ultrasound photos

Photo7.jpg
Jared and Sharry on their "babymoon" to Hawaii
when Sharry was three months pregnant

Photo8.jpg
Sharry camping

Photo9.jpg
Sharry, pregnant with JJ

Photo10.jpg
Jared with newborn JJ in the NICU

Photo11.jpg
Adorable baby JJ

Photo12.jpeg
JJ

Photo13.jpg
Jared camping at Sharry's grave, December, 2016.

Photo14.jpg
This photo is the backdrop on Jared's phone.
“Doesn't she look like an angel here?” he said.

Producers:
Lea Thau

