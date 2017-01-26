Wouldn't it be nice

It's a new year, a time for hope or worry, for regrets or new plans, a time to count our blessings or pick up the pieces. Last year around this time, as 2016 was just beginning, Jared and Sharry in Utah were tremendously excited about the year ahead, but things did not work out as they'd hoped, to say the least.

Produced by Laura Fetherstonhaugh and Lea Thau. Music and mixing by Paul Dreux Smith.



Jared and Sharry on Halloween, 2004. The day before their first kiss!



Jared and Sharry



Sharry playing guitar



Jared and Sharry's wedding day



Jared and Sharry's 2015 Christmas card photo



Jared and Sharry with their ultrasound photos



Jared and Sharry on their "babymoon" to Hawaii

when Sharry was three months pregnant



Sharry camping



Sharry, pregnant with JJ



Jared with newborn JJ in the NICU



Adorable baby JJ



JJ



Jared camping at Sharry's grave, December, 2016.



This photo is the backdrop on Jared's phone.

“Doesn't she look like an angel here?” he said.

Producers:

Lea Thau

