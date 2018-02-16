It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even low-income housing can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply not enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next?
As housing prices soar, so do evictions
It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even low-income housing can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply not enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next?
FROM THIS EPISODE
It’s been over a month since the mudslide in Montecito, but the community is nowhere near back to normal. Creeks are still getting cleared of boulders and debris. Roadways are packed with dump trucks and construction vehicles. More than a hundred homes were destroyed in the debris flow, and will need to be torn down and rebuilt. Hundreds more are damaged, caked in mud, currently uninhabitable. A team of volunteers have come together to start digging those houses out.
Volunteers pile branches and debris on the side of a Montecito home. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.
It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even housing complexes that cater to low-income workers can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next? Sociologist Matthew Desmond moved to Milwaukee and spent months living in trailer parks and low-income apartments, following the lives of poor people who bounce from place to place.
Guests:
Matthew Desmond, Sociologist at Princeton University (@just_shelter)
Matthew Desmond
There’s a nine year waitlist for public housing in Santa Barbara, and many private landlords don’t take housing vouchers, meant to subsidize housing costs for low-income residents. How did we get here, and should housing be considered a human right?
Guests:
Rob Fredericks, Executive director at the Santa Barbara Housing Authority
Frank Rodriguez, Social rights organizer at CAUSE
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From The 805
In Santa Barbara, some businesses bounce back, others buckle As Montecito slowly comes back to life, we’ll hear from one business owner who made it through the fire and mudslide, and another who was forced to lay off 17 people. Also, pot is now legal in California, but can you actually buy it anywhere? And one columnist says Oprah Winfrey should run for Santa Barbara County Supervisor instead of president.
Cleanup and healing after Montecito mudslides Mudslide sediment is being dumped onto local beaches and some environmentalists are concerned. Elementary school students in Montecito deal with displacement and losing fellow classmates. And a Chumash family refuses to leave their damaged and destroyed homes.