As housing prices soar, so do evictions

It’s been over a month since the mudslide in Montecito, but the community is nowhere near back to normal. Creeks are still getting cleared of boulders and debris. Roadways are packed with dump trucks and construction vehicles. More than a hundred homes were destroyed in the debris flow, and will need to be torn down and rebuilt. Hundreds more are damaged, caked in mud, currently uninhabitable. A team of volunteers have come together to start digging those houses out.













Volunteers pile branches and debris on the side of a Montecito home. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.