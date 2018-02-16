ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
805

THE<br>805THE<br>805

As housing prices soar, so do evictions

It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even low-income housing can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply not enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even low-income housing can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply not enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next?

Volunteers muck out homes in Montecito 4 MIN, 26 SEC

It’s been over a month since the mudslide in Montecito, but the community is nowhere near back to normal. Creeks are still getting cleared of boulders and debris. Roadways are packed with dump trucks and construction vehicles. More than a hundred homes were destroyed in the debris flow, and will need to be torn down and rebuilt. Hundreds more are damaged, caked in mud, currently uninhabitable. A team of volunteers have come together to start digging those houses out.






Volunteers pile branches and debris on the side of a Montecito home. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.

The human toll of evictions 16 MIN, 38 SEC

It’s not cheap to live in Santa Barbara. Even housing complexes that cater to low-income workers can stretch a family’s budget - and when there’s simply enough money to write that rent check, a landlord will often issue an eviction notice. For families facing that situation, what happens next? Sociologist Matthew Desmond moved to Milwaukee and spent months living in trailer parks and low-income apartments, following the lives of poor people who bounce from place to place.

Guests:
Matthew Desmond, Sociologist at Princeton University (@just_shelter)

Evicted

Matthew Desmond

Why don’t more landlords take housing vouchers? 5 MIN, 15 SEC

There’s a nine year waitlist for public housing in Santa Barbara, and many private landlords don’t take housing vouchers, meant to subsidize housing costs for low-income residents. How did we get here, and should housing be considered a human right?

Guests:
Rob Fredericks, Executive director at the Santa Barbara Housing Authority
Frank Rodriguez, Social rights organizer at CAUSE

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The 805

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed