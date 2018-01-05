Author Pico Iyer on losing everything and rethinking death

Students at the Santa Barbara Unified School District headed back to class this week for the first time in nearly a month. The Thomas Fire forced many districts in Ventura and Santa Barbara to shut down for seven or more straight school days leading up to winter break. Now, students and faculty are playing some serious catch up.





Honors English teacher Maggie Mason had to cut an entire novel and stimulating discussions out of her course schedule because of the Thomas Fire.





Dos Pueblos High School junior Aidan Strong said he’s stressed but confident his teachers will find a way to teach all the curriculum he needs to learn before the end of the year.



Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.