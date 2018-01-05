ON AIR
Author Pico Iyer on losing everything and rethinking death

As those who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire begin to rebuild, author and Santa Barbara's own Pico Iyer joins us to talk about his own experience losing everything in a fire, and the deeper lessons he learned. He also discusses his upcoming event with palliative care doctor BJ Miller, who specializes in something many Americans absolutely hate to talk about - death.

Jan 05, 2018

Photo credit: UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Schools bounce back, and play catch up after Thomas Fire 3 MIN, 38 SEC

Students at the Santa Barbara Unified School District headed back to class this week for the first time in nearly a month. The Thomas Fire forced many districts in Ventura and Santa Barbara to shut down for seven or more straight school days leading up to winter break. Now, students and faculty are playing some serious catch up.


Honors English teacher Maggie Mason had to cut an entire novel and stimulating discussions out of her course schedule because of the Thomas Fire.


Dos Pueblos High School junior Aidan Strong said he’s stressed but confident his teachers will find a way to teach all the curriculum he needs to learn before the end of the year.

Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Author Pico Iyer on losing everything and rethinking death 22 MIN, 8 SEC

As those who lost their homes in the Thomas Fire begin to rebuild, author and Santa Barbara's own Pico Iyer joins us to talk about his own experience losing everything in a fire, and the deeper lessons he learned. He also discusses his upcoming event with palliative care doctor BJ Miller, who specializes in something many Americans absolutely hate to talk about - death.

Guests:
Pico Iyer, life-long traveler and travel author

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

