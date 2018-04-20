Stonemason Anders Johnson picked out boulders with a flat surface so he can place them as benches in the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Building a memorial for Montecito
Will more granny flats fix Santa Barbara’s affordable housing problem, or just overcrowd neighborhoods and make parking impossible? We speak with a reporter tracking the story. New York Times writer Nicholas Kristof comes to town to speak about building resilient communities after disasters - both at home and abroad. And a stone cutter and artist wants to build a memorial for Montecito.
FROM THIS EPISODE
In a quiet, grassy field below the foothills of Montecito, a couple dozen boulders sit in a pile next to the Casa de Maria retreat center. Stone cutter and artist Anders Johnson gathered the sandstone rocks just days after the mudslide on January 9th. He wants to use them to create a public memorial to remember those who died.
Stonemason Anders Johnson picked out boulders with a flat surface so he can place them as benches in the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
The mountains above Montecito burned in the Thomas Fire, which is what caused the devastating mudslides in January and prompted several evacuations afterward. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
The intersection of Hot Springs and Olive Mill Road is a potential location for the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Guests:
Anders Johnson, Sculpter and stonemason
For every story of destruction, there’s a story of goodwill and compassion. New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof has traveled the world to put faces and names to disasters and human rights crises, but he’s there to capture the good, too. In his most recent book, A Path Appears, he and is wife Sheryl WuDunn explore altruism, social change and the fact that one person can make a difference.
Guests:
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)
More:
Building a Resilient Community: Turning Adversity into Opportunity
Nicholas Kristof
The lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Santa Barbara and the rest of the state. It’s such a problem that in 2016, California passed a law requiring cities to allow granny flats - basically small units on single family properties - without environmental review. The hope is that these small homes will add to the housing supply and bring rents down. But could too many Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) flood neighborhoods with too many people and ruin their charm?
Guests:
Joshua Molina, Noozhawk
More:
Santa Barbara City Council Moves Toward Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance
CREDITS
Host:
Larry Perel
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From The 805
In Santa Barbara, a clinical trial addresses early childhood adversity A clinical trial in Santa Barbara is testing intervention techniques for children experiencing toxic stress. Vandenberg Air Force Base is going green with one of the largest solar farms in the county. And videos of people swimming through trash will be projected on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse this weekend.
Who’s jumping aboard the new commuter train? There’s finally a morning commuter train between Ventura and Santa Barbara, but how many people are taking it and will it reduce traffic along Highway 101? San Luis Obispo braces for the closure of Diablo Canyon, and the loss of 1,500 jobs, while a Congressman tries to help mitigate the economic blow it’ll have on the county. Winemakers along the Central Coast worry about Chinese tariffs. And public art is popping up along State Street.
As Santa Barbara’s sheriff faces re-election, the union calls for change Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is up for re-election, and a larger group of deputies have decided to support one of Brown’s competitors. Recent ICE audits in the Central Valley have farmworkers and farm owners along the Central Coast worried they may be next. And as Women's History Month wraps up, a story of a Mexican orphan who became one of the first female landowners in California.
Angry parents pledge to recall Santa Barbara's school board Another winter storm prompted the fourth round of evacuations this year, but the “atmospheric river” that hit Southern California did not pack the expected punch. Did it help fill local reservoirs and put a dent in the drought? Angry parents are planning to recall at least two school board members at the Santa Barbara Unified School District. And a historian is fighting to preserve the story of a nearby Japanese detention facility.