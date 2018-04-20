ON AIR
Building a memorial for Montecito

Will more granny flats fix Santa Barbara’s affordable housing problem, or just overcrowd neighborhoods and make parking impossible? We speak with a reporter tracking the story. New York Times writer Nicholas Kristof comes to town to speak about building resilient communities after disasters - both at home and abroad. And a stone cutter and artist wants to build a memorial for Montecito.

Apr 20, 2018

Stonemason Anders Johnson picked out boulders with a flat surface so he can place them as benches in the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Boulders, from destruction to construction 6 MIN, 27 SEC

In a quiet, grassy field below the foothills of Montecito, a couple dozen boulders sit in a pile next to the Casa de Maria retreat center. Stone cutter and artist Anders Johnson gathered the sandstone rocks just days after the mudslide on January 9th. He wants to use them to create a public memorial to remember those who died.





Stonemason Anders Johnson picked out boulders with a flat surface so he can place them as benches in the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


The mountains above Montecito burned in the Thomas Fire, which is what caused the devastating mudslides in January and prompted several evacuations afterward. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


The intersection of Hot Springs and Olive Mill Road is a potential location for the memorial. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Guests:
Anders Johnson, Sculpter and stonemason

New York Times writer Nicholas Kristof on the power of doing good 8 MIN, 44 SEC

For every story of destruction, there’s a story of goodwill and compassion. New York Times reporter Nicholas Kristof has traveled the world to put faces and names to disasters and human rights crises, but he’s there to capture the good, too. In his most recent book, A Path Appears, he and is wife Sheryl WuDunn explore altruism, social change and the fact that one person can make a difference.

Guests:
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times (@NickKristof)

More:
Building a Resilient Community: Turning Adversity into Opportunity

A Path Appears

Nicholas Kristof

Should Santa Barbara cap granny flats? 10 MIN, 38 SEC

The lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Santa Barbara and the rest of the state. It’s such a problem that in 2016, California passed a law requiring cities to allow granny flats - basically small units on single family properties - without environmental review. The hope is that these small homes will add to the housing supply and bring rents down. But could too many Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) flood neighborhoods with too many people and ruin their charm?

Guests:
Joshua Molina, Noozhawk

More:
Santa Barbara City Council Moves Toward Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance

CREDITS

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

