Could more oil rigs soon dot our coastline?

Feb 09, 2018

As protesters gather to speak out against the Trump Administration’s plan to expand oil and gas drilling in federal waters, we speak with an environmental reporter and a lawyer about how these changes could affect the Santa Barbara Channel. A new report says Elliot Rodger, who killed six people in Isla Vista in 2014, was the first “alt-right” killer. And at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this week, a documentary explores what happens when bohemian surf culture sprouts up in socially conservative parts of Northwest Africa.

Public meeting on offshore oil expansion draws angry coastal activists 8 MIN, 47 SEC

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol building in Sacramento yesterday, to speak out against the Trump Administration’s plan to expand oil and gas drilling in federal waters. Thursday marked the first - and only - public comment meeting scheduled by the Federal Government in the Golden State. Over a dozen oil rigs already dot our coastline along the Central Coast. Could there be more to come?


Protesters gather outside the state capitol in Sacramento Thursday, at a public meeting on expanding oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of California. Photo credit: Linda Krop

Guests:
Ezra Romero, Capital Public Radio
Linda Krop, Environmental Defense Center (@EDC_Action)

What makes Elliot Rodger the first ‘Alt-Right’ killer? 8 MIN, 39 SEC

A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center says Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old man responsible for killing six students in Isla Vista four years ago, was the first “alt-right” killer. We take a look at what that means and why it's important.


Guests:
Ryan Lenz, Journalist (@LenzSPLC)

‘Beyond: An African Surf Documentary’ at the Santa Barbara Film Festival 8 MIN, 20 SEC

When you think of surfing, places like Hawaii, Australia, and California come to mind. But what about spots in Northwest Africa, like Sengal or Mauritania? A new documentary, which made its U.S. debut in the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this week, explores a blossoming surf culture in impoverished, socially conservative villages — and the complexities that come with that.

Guests:
Mario Hainzl, Filmaker

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

