Could more oil rigs soon dot our coastline?

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol building in Sacramento yesterday, to speak out against the Trump Administration’s plan to expand oil and gas drilling in federal waters. Thursday marked the first - and only - public comment meeting scheduled by the Federal Government in the Golden State. Over a dozen oil rigs already dot our coastline along the Central Coast. Could there be more to come?





Protesters gather outside the state capitol in Sacramento Thursday, at a public meeting on expanding oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of California. Photo credit: Linda Krop

Guests:

Ezra Romero, Capital Public Radio

Linda Krop, Environmental Defense Center (@EDC_Action)