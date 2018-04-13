In Santa Barbara, a clinical trial addresses early childhood adversity

According to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Kaiser Health, childhood trauma like abuse, neglect and parental separation can change our biological systems and lead to chronic health conditions. In some instances, cancer, heart disease, stroke, as well as mental health, alcoholism, suicide attempts, and overall life expectancy can be attributed to past trauma. At a neighborhood clinic in Santa Barbara, pediatricians are testing different intervention techniques on newborns.





Fatima Gomez works at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. She’s learning how to address her own children’s adverse experiences and prevent future ones. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Collaborative work on Adverse Childhood Experiences by Maryam Kia-Keating parallel to work by April UCSB Arts & Lectures presenter Dr. Nadine Burke Harris

