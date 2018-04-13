In Santa Barbara, a clinical trial addresses early childhood adversity
A clinical trial in Santa Barbara is testing intervention techniques for children experiencing toxic stress. Vandenberg Air Force Base is going green with one of the largest solar farms in the county. And videos of people swimming through trash will be projected on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse this weekend.
According to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Kaiser Health, childhood trauma like abuse, neglect and parental separation can change our biological systems and lead to chronic health conditions. In some instances, cancer, heart disease, stroke, as well as mental health, alcoholism, suicide attempts, and overall life expectancy can be attributed to past trauma. At a neighborhood clinic in Santa Barbara, pediatricians are testing different intervention techniques on newborns.
Fatima Gomez works at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. She’s learning how to address her own children’s adverse experiences and prevent future ones. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Collaborative work on Adverse Childhood Experiences by Maryam Kia-Keating parallel to work by April UCSB Arts & Lectures presenter Dr. Nadine Burke Harris
The Central Coast is becoming California’s new marijuana hotspot. Growers in Santa Barbara County have received 737 cannabis cultivation permits since Proposition 64 passed in 2016, more than any other county in California. But buying recreational pot? That’s still tough.
Kelsey Brugger, Reporter at Santa Barbara Independent
Forget the Emerald Triangle. The Central Coast is becoming California’s weed hotspot
Vandenberg Air Force Base is making news for more than launching Elon Musk’s rockets into space. This week, the base unveiled its massive new solar array. About 64,000 solar panels sit on 188 acres, making it one of the biggest solar farms in Santa Barbara County. As the price of solar panels goes down, other major military bases across the country may follow suit.
A 28-megawatt solar photovoltaic array at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Photo credit: Clayton Wear
Ken Domako, Chief of portfolio optimization at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Video projections of dancers swimming through trash will light up the walls and arches of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The videos are part of an art installation project called Entangled Waters. Set to a live score of bass, saw and vocals, the project highlights the relationship between our oceans, plastic and climate change, and asks people to take personal action.
Dancers swim through plastic in “Entangled Waters.” Photo credit: Ethan Turpin.
Lamara Heartwell, Dancer and choreographer
