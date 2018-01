Many areas in Montecito still look like disaster zones following the mudslide, with trees strewn about and boulders sitting on the side of the road. While the community still has a way to go, downtown Montecito is starting to come back to life. Some businesses are bustling again, while others are hanging on by a thread.





Richie’s Barber Shop is back in business in Montecito. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW





C’est Cheese in Santa Barbara had to close down its cafe and lay off 17 employees due to poor sales. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW

Guests:

Richie Ramirez, Owner of Richie’s Barbershop

Michael and Kathryn Graham, Owners of C’est Cheese