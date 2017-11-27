The 805 is a new show from KCRW Santa Barbara. Each week, join KCRW's Jonathan Bastian as he brings you closer to the people and stories shaping California's Central Coast. Take a listen to this sneak peek.
Introducing 'The 805'
The 805 is a new show from KCRW Santa Barbara. Each week, join KCRW's Jonathan Bastian as he brings you closer to the people and stories shaping California's Central Coast. Take a listen to this sneak peek.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes