After years of legal and legislative battles, an abandoned, leaking oil well off Summerland Beach has been capped. A new fund is helping undocumented immigrants who can’t access federal disaster assistance. There’s some major political upheaval stirring in Oxnard. And we tour an alternative living space in Santa Barbara.
Summerland’s leaking oil well finally gets capped
FROM THIS EPISODE
After years of legal and legislative battles, an abandoned, leaking oil well off Summerland Beach has been capped. Last week, crews filled the Becker Well with concrete and capped it with a welded plate.
Crews capping the Becker Well. Photo credit: Jonathan Bastian.
If your property was destroyed or you missed out on some paychecks because of the Thomas Fire or mudslides, you have until next Friday to apply for federal assistance. So far, FEMA has approved payments for 580 people from Santa Barbara and Ventura. But not everyone can apply. Undocumented immigrants don’t qualify for federal assistance. Local donors are contributing to Undocufund805 to help those people out.
Undocumented immigrants meet with fund organizers to fill out their application to receive money from Undocufund805. Photo credit: Lucas Zucker.
As many prepare for California’s June primary, voters in Oxnard will have to cast important votes before that, including whether or not to oust the mayor. The reason behind the special election? Waste water rates.
Guests:
Wendy Leung, Ventura County Star (@Leung__Wendy)
It’s no secret that living along the Central Coast has gotten unbearably expensive for many. But, one up side? Residents who really want to stay are getting creative. From boats to mobile homes to yurts,the idea of living in a small, portable space is becoming less bohemian and more mainstream. We take a look at one new local option - the Living Vehicle.
Matthew Hofmann in front of his Living Vehicle. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Guests:
Matthew Hofmann, CEO of Hofmann Architecture
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
