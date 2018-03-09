Summerland’s leaking oil well finally gets capped

If your property was destroyed or you missed out on some paychecks because of the Thomas Fire or mudslides, you have until next Friday to apply for federal assistance. So far, FEMA has approved payments for 580 people from Santa Barbara and Ventura. But not everyone can apply. Undocumented immigrants don’t qualify for federal assistance. Local donors are contributing to Undocufund805 to help those people out.





Undocumented immigrants meet with fund organizers to fill out their application to receive money from Undocufund805. Photo credit: Lucas Zucker.



