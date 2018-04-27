Treating mental illness in our prisons and jails

California Street in Ventura is one of the most iconic spots in the city. It’s where people stroll up and down the beach, check out the pier, and watch surfers catch waves. But last Wednesday, that area became the scene of a grizzly murder. 35-year-old Anthony Mele was eating dinner at the nearby Aloha Steakhouse. His daughter was sitting in his lap when Jamal Jackson approached the table and stabbed Mele with a knife. The two men didn’t know each other. Jackson was homeless and the story sent shockwaves through the city.

Arlene Martinez, Reporter at Ventura County Star (@avmartinez)

