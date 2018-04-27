ON AIR
Treating mental illness in our prisons and jails

The City of Ventura is struggling to come to terms with story of a man who was murdered by a homeless person in a popular local restaurant. We’ll get reaction. Then, to San Luis Obispo where a mentally ill inmate died behind bars. One journalist says this story is representative of a national crisis.

Apr 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo Credit: Alper Çuğun.

Stabbing in Ventura has residents calling for swift action on homelessness 7 MIN, 49 SEC

California Street in Ventura is one of the most iconic spots in the city. It’s where people stroll up and down the beach, check out the pier, and watch surfers catch waves. But last Wednesday, that area became the scene of a grizzly murder. 35-year-old Anthony Mele was eating dinner at the nearby Aloha Steakhouse. His daughter was sitting in his lap when Jamal Jackson approached the table and stabbed Mele with a knife. The two men didn’t know each other. Jackson was homeless and the story sent shockwaves through the city.

Guests:
Arlene Martinez, Reporter at Ventura County Star (@avmartinez)

More:
Ventura residents demand action on vagrancy, homelessness after father stabbed in restaurant

Strapped to a chair for two days, schizophrenic inmate in SLO dies 8 MIN, 15 SEC

The death of a schizophrenic inmate in San Luis Obispo County Jail has shed a light on how the mentally ill are treated in jails. Andrew Holland died of a pulmonary embolism after being strapped to a restraint chair for 46 hours. His family says the blood clot formed because he was forced to sit still for so long. The incident has led to calls for the sheriff to resign and reforms in the jail.


A still frame from San Luis Obispo County Jail video of Andrew Holland's death on Jan. 22, 2017. Photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Guests:
Matt Fountain, Reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune (@MattFountain1)

More:
SLO County Jail inmate died naked on the floor as deputies watched, chilling video shows

Prisons and jails are some of America’s largest psychiatric facilities 9 MIN

Journalist Alissa Roth has spent years investigating just how we got to the point where America’s prisons and jails are filled with mentally ill inmates.

Guests:
Alisa Roth, Author of “Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness” (@alisa_roth)

Insane

Alisa Roth

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

