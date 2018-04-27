Treating mental illness in our prisons and jails
The City of Ventura is struggling to come to terms with story of a man who was murdered by a homeless person in a popular local restaurant. We’ll get reaction. Then, to San Luis Obispo where a mentally ill inmate died behind bars. One journalist says this story is representative of a national crisis.
FROM THIS EPISODE
California Street in Ventura is one of the most iconic spots in the city. It’s where people stroll up and down the beach, check out the pier, and watch surfers catch waves. But last Wednesday, that area became the scene of a grizzly murder. 35-year-old Anthony Mele was eating dinner at the nearby Aloha Steakhouse. His daughter was sitting in his lap when Jamal Jackson approached the table and stabbed Mele with a knife. The two men didn’t know each other. Jackson was homeless and the story sent shockwaves through the city.
Guests:
Arlene Martinez, Reporter at Ventura County Star (@avmartinez)
More:
Ventura residents demand action on vagrancy, homelessness after father stabbed in restaurant
The death of a schizophrenic inmate in San Luis Obispo County Jail has shed a light on how the mentally ill are treated in jails. Andrew Holland died of a pulmonary embolism after being strapped to a restraint chair for 46 hours. His family says the blood clot formed because he was forced to sit still for so long. The incident has led to calls for the sheriff to resign and reforms in the jail.
A still frame from San Luis Obispo County Jail video of Andrew Holland's death on Jan. 22, 2017. Photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Guests:
Matt Fountain, Reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune (@MattFountain1)
More:
SLO County Jail inmate died naked on the floor as deputies watched, chilling video shows
Journalist Alissa Roth has spent years investigating just how we got to the point where America’s prisons and jails are filled with mentally ill inmates.
Guests:
Alisa Roth, Author of “Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness” (@alisa_roth)
Alisa Roth
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From The 805
Building a memorial for Montecito Will more granny flats fix Santa Barbara’s affordable housing problem, or just overcrowd neighborhoods and make parking impossible? We speak with a reporter tracking the story. New York Times writer Nicholas Kristof comes to town to speak about building resilient communities after disasters - both at home and abroad. And a stone cutter and artist wants to build a memorial for Montecito.
In Santa Barbara, a clinical trial addresses early childhood adversity A clinical trial in Santa Barbara is testing intervention techniques for children experiencing toxic stress. Vandenberg Air Force Base is going green with one of the largest solar farms in the county. And videos of people swimming through trash will be projected on the Santa Barbara County Courthouse this weekend.
Who’s jumping aboard the new commuter train? There’s finally a morning commuter train between Ventura and Santa Barbara, but how many people are taking it and will it reduce traffic along Highway 101? San Luis Obispo braces for the closure of Diablo Canyon, and the loss of 1,500 jobs, while a Congressman tries to help mitigate the economic blow it’ll have on the county. Winemakers along the Central Coast worry about Chinese tariffs. And public art is popping up along State Street.
As Santa Barbara’s sheriff faces re-election, the union calls for change Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is up for re-election, and a larger group of deputies have decided to support one of Brown’s competitors. Recent ICE audits in the Central Valley have farmworkers and farm owners along the Central Coast worried they may be next. And as Women's History Month wraps up, a story of a Mexican orphan who became one of the first female landowners in California.