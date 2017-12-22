California’s fortunes were boom and bust in 2017. KCRW looks back and ahead.
Which way CA?
California’s fortunes were boom and bust in 2017. KCRW looks back and ahead.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report', @JohnLGC
Carla Marinucci, Politico, @cmarinucci
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.', @warrenolney
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Evan George
More From The 805
The top local stories of 2017 It's hard to recall what predated the Thomas Fire here along the Central Coast, but before the flames began, Santa Barbara elected a new mayor, the housing market got even tighter, and leaders across the tri-county region rushed to draft new marijuana regulations. We take a look at the top stories of 2017, and what local journalists will be paying close attention to next year.
Stories of generosity from the Thomas Fire As some folks in Ventura are return to their homes, the Thomas Fire continues to burn in the foothills of Santa Barbara. Through it all, countless stories have emerged of businesses, neighbors and nonprofits helping disaster victims and firefighters.
Will Oxnard's power plant get shut down for good? Oxnard's coast does not mirror the pristine beaches of Malibu or Santa Barbara. It's home to a naval base, an industrial harbor and, most noticeably, two massive power plants. The state is forcing NRG Energy to shut those plants down, and environmental activists are fighting to make sure a brand new one doesn't get built on the same coastal site.