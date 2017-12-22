ON AIR
Which way CA?

California’s fortunes were boom and bust in 2017. KCRW looks back and ahead.

Dec 29, 2017

Guests:
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report', @JohnLGC
Carla Marinucci, Politico, @cmarinucci
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.', @warrenolney

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Evan George

