Who’s jumping aboard the new commuter train?

This week, about 150 commuters hopped aboard a brand new morning train service, heading from their homes in Ventura to their jobs in Santa Barbara. After about a decade, Santa Barbara County finally worked out a deal with Amtrak and the owner of the rail lines, Union Pacific, to add the new service. But some critics say one new train doesn’t go nearly far enough in terms of expanding public transportation options.
New Amtrak commuter train.
Guests:
Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments