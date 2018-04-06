Who’s jumping aboard the new commuter train?

The last nuclear power plant operating in the state of California is set to shut down in 2025. Located on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Luis Obispo County, Diablo Canyon has delivered electricity since 1985 and employs roughly 1,500 people. This week, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal introduced a bill to help mitigate the economic blow Diablo’s closure will have on the county by incentivizing clean energy businesses to move in.





Diablo Canyon sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean just up the coast from Avila Beach

Guests:

Stephanie Finucane, San Luis Obispo Tribune