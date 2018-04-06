ON AIR
Who’s jumping aboard the new commuter train?

There’s finally a morning commuter train between Ventura and Santa Barbara, but how many people are taking it and will it reduce traffic along Highway 101? San Luis Obispo braces for the closure of Diablo Canyon, and the loss of 1,500 jobs, while a Congressman tries to help mitigate the economic blow it’ll have on the county. Winemakers along the Central Coast worry about Chinese tariffs. And public art is popping up along State Street.

Apr 06, 2018

Can the new commuter train help reduce traffic? 7 MIN, 24 SEC

This week, about 150 commuters hopped aboard a brand new morning train service, heading from their homes in Ventura to their jobs in Santa Barbara. After about a decade, Santa Barbara County finally worked out a deal with Amtrak and the owner of the rail lines, Union Pacific, to add the new service. But some critics say one new train doesn’t go nearly far enough in terms of expanding public transportation options.


New Amtrak commuter train.

Guests:
Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments

What will closing Diablo Canyon mean for SLO County? 6 MIN, 1 SEC

The last nuclear power plant operating in the state of California is set to shut down in 2025. Located on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in San Luis Obispo County, Diablo Canyon has delivered electricity since 1985 and employs roughly 1,500 people. This week, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal introduced a bill to help mitigate the economic blow Diablo’s closure will have on the county by incentivizing clean energy businesses to move in.


Diablo Canyon sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean just up the coast from Avila Beach

Guests:
Stephanie Finucane, San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Central Coast winemakers feel about a new Chinese tariff 4 MIN, 29 SEC

A potential trade war between the U.S. and China is gaining momentum, and among the California products in the cross-hairs is wine. Although most of the California wine exported overseas comes from places like Napa and Sonoma, dozens of vintners along the Central Coast export their wine to China. How will a 15 percent tariff affect them?

Guests:
AJ Fairbanks, President at Dierberg/Star Lane Vineyards

More:
Santa Barbara’s Vintners Are Bracing for Chinese Wine Tariffs

New public art pops up along State Street 8 MIN, 25 SEC

If you've recently walked the blocks of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, you may have noticed sculptures popping up along the sidewalks. They’re part of a public art initiative sponsored by the city and county that’s back after losing funding 10 years ago. The sculptures, which range from a giant paper airplane weighing in at almost one ton to a female goddess made of sandbags, were created by local artists and will be up for the next month.






Santa Barbara artists Patrick Melroy, Brooke Smiley and Danielle Siano installed their sculptures along State Street this week. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

