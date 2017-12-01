ON AIR
Will Oxnard's power plant get shut down for good?

Oxnard's coast does not mirror the pristine beaches of Malibu or Santa Barbara. It's home to a naval base, an industrial harbor and, most noticeably, two massive power plants. The state is forcing NRG Energy to shut those plants down, and environmental activists are fighting to make sure a brand new one doesn't get built on the same coastal site.

Dec 01, 2017

Photo courtesy California Energy Commission

A mobile shower trailer keeps Santa Barbara's homeless clean 2 MIN, 12 SEC


Photo by Kathryn Barnes/KCRW

This is shaping up to be tough winter for Santa Barbara's homeless. One local shelter cut 50 of its 66 beds, and another has decided to no longer offer 100 winter shelter beds. Fewer beds also means fewer places to shower, but a mobile shower trailer is trying to help fill the need.

Guests:
Ken Ralph, Showers of Blessing Santa Barbara

An Isla Vista landlord blows up 9 MIN, 43 SEC

A well known landlord who rents to hundreds of students in Isla Vista is in hot water. A week after he put his 37 properties on the market for nearly $80 million, James Gelb was caught on video shouting homophobic slurs at a recent city college graduate. Then, he defended himself by saying he suffers from Asperger's syndrome.

Guests:
Ethan Bertrand, Isla Vista Community Services District
Ty Vernon, UC Santa Barbara

The fight over power plants along Oxnard's coast 6 MIN, 33 SEC

Forced by the state to decommission its two aging power plants in Oxnard, Texas-based NRG Energy wants to build a new one on the same coastal site. But social and environmental activists, along with the city, say enough is enough.

Guests:
Wendy Leung, Ventura County Star (@Leung__Wendy)

Author T.C. Boyle on 'The Relive Box and Other Stories' 6 MIN, 59 SEC

What if you could go back in time and relive any moment from your past? That's the basis of the title story in a new collection by Santa Barbara author T.C. Boyle.

Guests:
T.C. Boyle, author (@tcboyle)

The Relive Box and Other Stories

T.C. Boyle

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

