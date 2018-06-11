- After a Hollywood Reporter investigation by Kim Masters last year, Disney put animation titan John Lasseter on a 6-month sabbatical. Now that sabbatical is over, and the company has announced he will have a "consulting" role, before ultimately departing Disney at the end of the year.
- We're expecting a decision tomorrow regarding AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner. If the judge rules in favor of AT&T, expect yet another, bigger wave of consolidation from media companies as everyone attempts to gain scale.
Banter update: John Lasseter to leave Disney following 'missteps'
After a late Friday news dump, we re-banter about John Lasseter's departure from Disney, discuss why he had to go, and what this means for the world of animation. Plus, a look ahead to Tuesday's expected decision on the AT&T trial.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter, @THRMattBelloni
CREDITS
Image of John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
