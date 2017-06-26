Comedian Hasan Minhaj on telling the story of 'new brown America'

Hasan Minhaj is best known as a correspondent on The Daily Show, but the 31-year-old comedian has been branching out. In April he took on hosting duties for the White House Correspondents' Dinner -- the first one in more than 30 years that was held without the president in attendance. Not long after Minhaj delivered a well-reviewed roast-in-absentia, his new special, Homecoming King, dropped on Netflix. In it, he tells the story of growing up as an Indian-American, Muslim kid in Davis, California.
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker