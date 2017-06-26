ON AIR
Comedian Hasan Minhaj on telling the story of 'new brown America'

As a Muslim comedian, Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj found he could relate to political reporters when he agreed to the daunting challenge of doing the first White House Correspondents' Dinner of the Trump administration. Minhaj tells us about crafting his routine in just three weeks, and the far slower process of creating his new and very personal Netflix special, Homecoming King.

Jun 26, 2017

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN

Richard Rushfield, creator of The Ankler, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.

  • Shocking news from a galaxy far, far away: Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired as the directors of the untitled young Han Solo movie, citing "creative differences." Director Ron Howard will replace them. It's highly unusual to see directors fired so late in the process -- the film was well into production--some sources say even four-fifths of the way through shooting. The exact reasons behind the disruption are still unclear, but what is clear is that Kathy Kennedy, the head of LucasFilm, wants to protect the extremely valuable assets of all films related the Star Wars intellectual property.
  • Apple prepares to enter the TV business in a big way. The company just poached two well-respected TV executives from Sony television. Netflix has started to rule the industry by spending $6 billion on new shows. Apple has many more billions of dollars than that it could spend on original content.

Guests:
Richard Rushfield, The Ankler (@richardrushfield)

Hasan Minhaj is best known as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show, but recently the 31-year-old comedian has been branching out. In April he took on hosting duties for the White House Correspondents' Dinner -- the first one under the Trump administration and the first one in more than 30 years that was held without the president in attendance. (Ronald Reagan was the last one to miss it, but he'd been shot.)

Not long after Minhaj delivered a well-reviewed roast-in-absentia, his new special, Homecoming King, dropped on Netflix. In it, he tells the story of growing up as an Indian-American, Muslim kid in Davis, California. Homecoming King is not a straight-up comedy set but a blend of comedy and storytelling.

He tells us about the three-year-long process of crafting its complex structure -- a much different journey than he went on to write his speech for the White House Correspondents' dinner. For that one he only had three weeks!

Guests:
Hasan Minhaj, comedian and actor (@hasanminhaj)

