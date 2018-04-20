The story in the new film ‘The Rider’ unfolds on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. There, horse trainer and one-time rodeo star Brady Blackburn is trying to make his way after a potentially career-ending riding accident. Brady Blackburn is played by real Lakota cowboy Brady Jandreau, who suffered the same horrible head injury seen in the film while competing in a rodeo in 2016. Jandreau was discovered by Chinese director Chloé Zhao--this is her second film shot at Pine Ridge. Zhao also cast Jandreau's father, autistic sister and a handful of friends and in the film. Jandreau and Zhao tell us about making ‘The Rider’ with a tiny amount of money, and the schedule they worked out that allowed Jandreau to train horses in the morning and film in the afternoons.
Director Chloé Zhao & star Brady Jandreau on ‘The Rider’
When director Chloé Zhao met horse trainer Brady Jandreau on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, she knew she wanted to put him in her next project. Then, Jandreau--a rising rodeo star--suffered a devastating riding accident, and Zhao knew she had the starting point of her new film. Zhao and Jandreau tell us how they made ‘The Rider’ on location in South Dakota on a shoestring budget with first-time actors.
The new film ‘The Rider’ follows horse trainer and one-time rising rodeo star Brady Blackburn, as he grapples with the aftermath of a harrowing riding accident.
Brady Blackburn is played by 22-year-old Brady Jandreau, who like his character, lives on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and grew up training horses and competing in rodeos. Two years ago, he suffered the same devastating head injury seen in the film.
Kim Masters recently spoke to Jandreau and to the film’s writer and director, Chloé Zhao. ‘The Rider’ is Zhao’s second movie. She’s made both of her films on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, but her personal story begins far away from the American plains. Zhao grew up in China, went to boarding school in England, and then New York for college. She was drawn west after seeing several stories about Pine Ridge in the news. The rest, is indie film history.
Zhao and Jandreau talk about first meeting--Zhao knew right away she wanted to put him in her next project, but she wasn’t sure what that would be. Then, a bronco shattered Jandreau’s skull, putting his competitive rodeo days behind him. At that point, Zhao knew she had her story. Zhao also cast Jandreau’s his real father and autistic sister to play his family in the film.
Jandreau and Zhao tell us about making the film with a tiny amount of money, and the schedule they worked out that allowed Jandreau to train horses in the morning and film in the afternoons. Plus, Zhao tells us why many cowboys make good actors.
'The Rider' is in theaters now.
Chloé Zhao, Writer, director and producer
Brady Jandreau, Actor, horse trainer
