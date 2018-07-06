Director Debra Granik gave Jennifer Lawrence her breakout role in her 2010 movie ‘Winter’s Bone.’ Lawrence skyrocketed to the highest levels of Hollywood stardom, while Granik has stuck to her indie roots, working with tiny budgets and lesser-known actors. For her new film, ‘Leave No Trace,’ Granik’s stars had to learn wilderness survival techniques as they prepared to play a father and daughter who make their home in the woods. Granik tells us what she’s been up to in the eight years since ‘Winter’s Bone,’ and explains how she imported the young actress playing the daughter in her newest film from New Zealand.
For ‘Leave No Trace,’ director Debra Granik goes into the woods
Debra Granik’s new movie, ‘Leave No Trace’ follows a father and daughter living completely off the grid, in the woods. Granik could have cast a big name to play the daughter, and perhaps gotten a bigger budget, but she says that’s not how her style of filmmaking works. Instead, she went with an unknown teenager from New Zealand.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Scarlett Johansson finds herself in hot water, again, over another casting controversy.
- AT&T told the judge in its antitrust trial that it would not raise prices on consumers if the company merged with Time Warner. Now that AT&T has officially acquired the media company, guess what it’s done? That’s right, DirecTV prices are going up.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The new movie ‘Leave No Trace’ tells the story of a father and daughter living contentedly and almost invisibly off-the-grid in Forest Park, the 5200-acre woods inside the city limits of Portland, Oregon.
The father, played by Ben Foster, is a widowed veteran, adept at survival techniques, but haunted by nightmares from his time in the service.
He and his daughter Tom, played by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, spend their days foraging for food, waterproofing their shelter and practicing for the day when they might have to elude the authorities.
That day comes sooner, rather than later.
‘Leave No Trace’ is directed by Debra Granik. Her previous feature, ‘Winter’s Bone,’ was an indie breakout in 2010, picking up four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for a then-unknown Jennifer Lawrence.
We connected with Granik at a studio in New York, and talked about what she’s been up to the past eight years, why she prefers to cast local people when possible, and she tells us what her next project will be...if she can get the funding.
Guests:
Debra Granik, filmmaker, “Leave No Trace”
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Showrunner Courtney Kemp on ‘Power,’ the most-watched series on Starz Courtney Kemp, creator of the Starz drama ‘Power,’ is one of the few women of color running her own TV show. With the push for increased diversity in the industry, Kemp says it’s easier for networks to open their wallets than their hearts. As 'Power' returns for a 5th season, Kemp gets real about being a parent and a showrunner, and how she wishes her series had been marketed differently in earlier seasons.
Tim Wardle on making the twist-filled ‘Three Identical Strangers’ Tim Wardle was working at a production company in London when he first heard about identical triplets separated at birth in the 1960’s and adopted by three different families. The brothers knew nothing of each other’s existence until they were reunited by chance at age 19. Wardle talks to Matt Holzman about how he got to make the crazy story told in his new documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers.’
As a director, Simon Baker rides the waves and takes a ‘Breath’ After seven seasons starring in the CBS series ‘The Mentalist,’ Simon Baker made his feature directing debut with the coming-of-age film, ‘Breath.’ Shot in part in the wild waters off the West Coast of Australia, ‘Breath’ stars two teenagers who had never acted, but were excellent surfers. Baker tells us how compared to surfing, acting is the easy part.
Banter update: John Lasseter to leave Disney following 'missteps' After a late Friday news dump, we re-banter about John Lasseter's departure from Disney, discuss why he had to go, and what this means for the world of animation. Plus, a look ahead to Tuesday's expected decision on the AT&T trial.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More
When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too. But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More