ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

For ‘Leave No Trace,’ director Debra Granik goes into the woods

Debra Granik’s new movie, ‘Leave No Trace’ follows a father and daughter living completely off the grid, in the woods. Granik could have cast a big name to play the daughter, and perhaps gotten a bigger budget, but she says that’s not how her style of filmmaking works. Instead, she went with an unknown teenager from New Zealand.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Director Debra Granik gave Jennifer Lawrence her breakout role in her 2010 movie ‘Winter’s Bone.’ Lawrence skyrocketed to the highest levels of Hollywood stardom, while Granik has stuck to her indie roots, working with tiny budgets and lesser-known actors. For her new film, ‘Leave No Trace,’ Granik’s stars had to learn wilderness survival techniques as they prepared to play a father and daughter who make their home in the woods. Granik tells us what she’s been up to in the eight years since ‘Winter’s Bone,’ and explains how she imported the young actress playing the daughter in her newest film from New Zealand.

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 47 SEC
  • Scarlett Johansson finds herself in hot water, again, over another casting controversy.
  • AT&T told the judge in its antitrust trial that it would not raise prices on consumers if the company merged with Time Warner. Now that AT&T has officially acquired the media company, guess what it’s done? That’s right, DirecTV prices are going up.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Debra Granik on ‘Leave No Trace’ 20 MIN, 3 SEC

The new movie ‘Leave No Trace’ tells the story of a father and daughter living contentedly and almost invisibly off-the-grid in Forest Park, the 5200-acre woods inside the city limits of Portland, Oregon.

The father, played by Ben Foster, is a widowed veteran, adept at survival techniques, but haunted by nightmares from his time in the service.

He and his daughter Tom, played by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, spend their days foraging for food, waterproofing their shelter and practicing for the day when they might have to elude the authorities.

That day comes sooner, rather than later.

‘Leave No Trace’ is directed by Debra Granik. Her previous feature, ‘Winter’s Bone,’ was an indie breakout in 2010, picking up four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for a then-unknown Jennifer Lawrence.

We connected with Granik at a studio in New York, and talked about what she’s been up to the past eight years, why she prefers to cast local people when possible, and she tells us what her next project will be...if she can get the funding.

Guests:
Debra Granik, filmmaker, “Leave No Trace”

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street
For The Curious Blog

The tale of Santa Barbara’s Canon Perdido Street It’s not exactly Game of Thrones, but get ready for an intriguing story of two warring families Read More

Jul 03, 2018

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion
For The Curious Blog

When homelessness hits, a pet can be the most important companion Dogs barked and yelped amid a hive of activity in Santa Ana’s civic center. Cats were there, too.  But their presence was more muted, stowed away in carriers. Owners came… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Beyond the Border
For The Curious Blog

Beyond the Border Earlier this year KCRW partnered with USC’s JOVRNALISM class to produce stories from the US-Mexico border. USC students traveled to Tijuana to learn about what happens after someone is deported.… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed