Guillermo del Toro on 'The Shape of Water,' an aquatic love story

Guillermo del Toro has worked with budgets far bigger than the one he had to make his newest film The Shape of Water. But without having to worry about delivering huge grosses to justify the cost of his film, del Toro found the freedom to tell a story he's been wanting to share for years. Del Toro tells us about getting encouragement from fellow Mexican filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro Iñárritu to leave Pacific Rim 2 and pursue The Shape of Water. And he explains how to film underwater scenes on the cheap...without any water.

Photo: Director Guillermo del Toro, on the set of The Shape of Water. (Kerry Hayes, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)