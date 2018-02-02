ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

In ‘Dirty Money,’ Alex Gibney takes on corporate crime

Documentarian Alex Gibney is known for his award-winning investigative films on Enron, Wikileaks and Scientology. For his newest project, he took on the Volkswagen diesel-car emissions scandal and this time, it was personal. Gibney tells us about his new Netflix series ‘Dirty Money,’ in which his look at VW is one of six documentaries in a series on corporate greed.

Feb 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

As a proud owner of a Volkswagen diesel car, prolific documentarian Alex Gibney was horrified to learn that he’d been scammed. The supposedly environment-friendly vehicles were pollution machines. That inspired Gibney to direct the first entry in the new Netflix series ‘Dirty Money.’ Each episode examines a different example of financial corruption--from the Volkswagen emission scandal to payday lending to the many failed business ventures of a certain reality TV host who now occupies the White House. Gibney talks about plotting out the making of ‘Dirty Money’ and his recent foray into directing scripted television.

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN
  • Disney Animation recently held a “Day of Listening” to give staff an opportunity to discuss workplace concerns with HR professionals. This is in the wake of John Lasseter’s six-month “sabbatical” following allegations of misconduct. Many now are wondering if Lasseter can return.
  • As most of Fox is in the process of being sold to Disney, Fox broadcasting--which will remain with the Murdochs--just made a huge deal with the NFL. Fox paid $3 billion for the rights to most Thursday night football games for the next five years.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Filmmaker Alex Gibney on ‘Dirty Money’ 5 MIN

The new Netflix documentary series ‘Dirty Money’ examines six stories of  corporate greed and misconduct. Each hour-long entry is directed by a different filmmaker. Producer and prolific documentarian Alex Gibney did the first episode on the Volkswagen emissions scandal, and it was personal.

Gibney was outraged to learn in 2015 that his beloved “clean diesel” car had in fact been spewing harmful pollutants into the air. Gibney’s car was one of at least 11 million that Volkswagen had fitted with devices designed to hide dirty exhaust when the vehicles went through emissions tests.

In his film, Gibney discovers that many top executives at Volkswagen knew about the massive fraud despite their claims of ignorance. He also found evidence that Volkswagen had tested the effects of diesel exhaust fumes on monkeys.

Gibney has made a career of investigating secretive organizations, including the Catholic Church, Scientology and Wikileaks. His 2005 Oscar-nominated doc “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” examined the collapse of the corrupt energy company.

When Gibney joined us from New York to talk about ‘Dirty Money,’ he said the moment felt right for another look at corporate corruption.

He also tells us about the transition from working on docs to a scripted project, the upcoming Hulu series, ‘The Looming Tower.’

Guests:
Alex Gibney, Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker (@AlexGibneyfilm)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district?
For The Curious Blog

With Rep. Darrell Issa out, can Democrats agree on a candidate to flip the 49th district? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More

Feb 01, 2018

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check
For The Curious Blog

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check Watch President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address and read NPR’s annotated, fact-checked transcript. Read More

Jan 30, 2018

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response
For The Curious Blog

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union. In announcing… Read More

Jan 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed