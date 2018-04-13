‘Blockers,’ the raunchy but far from mindless tale of 3 girlfriends who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night, is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she took a languishing project and turned it into a timely comedy that won raves at South by Southwest. She also recalls an all-night writing session that led to her job on ‘30 Rock’, and sticks up for her short-lived Netflix show, ‘Girlboss.’
Kay Cannon makes her directorial debut with 'Blockers'
‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Cannes tells Netflix its films can’t compete, so Netflix says au revoir to the film festival. The spat is indicative of a larger fight in the industry over theatrical windows
- Disney dips a toe into the streaming game with the launch of ESPN+. True sports fanatics might be into the over the top offerings, but there’s not a ton of content to lure the general sports fan who already gets their fill on the ESPN cable channel.
- A Canadian court has ruled that Disney cannot keep its employment agreements from the 1990s with Harvey Weinstein sealed. This comes after a Toronto actress brought a lawsuit alleging she was twice victimized by Weinstein in 2000. The unsealing could be bad for Disney if it shows that the company knew at all about Weinstein’s behavior when he was running Miramax.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Near the beginning of the new comedy ‘Blockers,’ three parents--played by Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz--send their three daughters off to senior prom. The girls are played by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon.
One of them just happens to have left her laptop open, revealing a text conversation among the best friends.
After a few rounds of emoji decoding, the panicked parents realize their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. They set out to foil that plan.
‘Blockers’ plays like a raunchy comedy, but it’s surprisingly thoughtful. The young women are no dummies, and two of them are confident about their sexuality, while the third friend is still figuring that part out.
The parents, on the other hand...get into all sorts of trouble in their rush to shut down their daughters’ plan.
Blockers is directed by our guest today, Kay Cannon. She’s got many comedy writing credits to her name including ‘30 Rock’ and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies. Blockers is her directorial debut.
She tells us about the all-night writing session that landed her a job on ‘30 Rock,’ and sticks up for her short-lived show ‘Girlboss’ on Netflix. She also tells us about facing a group of all-male writers and producers while she changed the original script for ‘Blockers’ to make it more timely and feminist.
Guests:
Kay Cannon, Writer, producer, director (@KayKayCannon)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Author Lawrence Wright & former FBI agent Ali Soufan on 'The Looming Tower' ‘The Looming Tower’ on Hulu follows FBI agent Ali Soufan as he tries to prevent an Al Qaeda attack on U.S. soil. The real Soufan says watching an actor play him has been weird, but could have an important payoff: teaching people what led to 9/11 and preventing another attack. Soufan and ‘The Looming Tower’ author Lawrence Wright tell us how they adapted the complicated story for TV.
Writer Nell Scovell on her years in TV and 'Just the Funny Parts' TV writer Nell Scovell’s credits include ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ and ‘NCIS.’ When she started working in TV in the late 1980’s, more often than not, she’d be the only woman in the writers room. And in a lot of places, she's found, that's still the case. She tells us about calling out Letterman in Vanity Fair and shares stories from her new book ‘Just the Funny Parts.’
More industry insights from memorable guests Sometimes our guests have so many interesting things to say that we can’t fit it all into one show. This week we bring you delicious leftovers: stuff that was too good to leave on the cutting-room floor, including insights from writers facing distinct challenges. Listen in for stories from comedy writer Janis Hirsch, writer-director Armando Iannucci, and showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
Frank Oz and Victoria Labalme on 'Muppet Guys Talking' You might know puppeteer and filmmaker Frank Oz as Miss Piggy or Cookie Monster. He is also Yoda, and he directed movies including 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'What About Bob?' A new documentary called ‘Muppet Guys Talking’ reunites Oz and some of the other talents behind the Muppets for the first time in years. Director Frank Oz and producer Victoria Labalme tell us about getting the gang together again.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Why is it so hard to turn left in Los Angeles? As anyone sitting in traffic right now can attest, Southern California has its own driving culture — we have our own etiquette, and tricks for dealing with traffic. And then… Read More
What’s the deal with driverless cars? They could be cruising around LA by 2020 — or sooner While there aren’t any fully-functioning driverless cars out and about in the U.S. (not legally-operated ones, anyway), that reality might not be too far off in Beverly Hills, where autonomous… Read More