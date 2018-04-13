ON AIR
Kay Cannon makes her directorial debut with 'Blockers'

‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.

Apr 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

‘Blockers,’ the raunchy but far from mindless tale of 3 girlfriends who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night, is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she took a languishing project and turned it into a timely comedy that won raves at South by Southwest. She also recalls an all-night writing session that led to her job on ‘30 Rock’, and sticks up for her short-lived Netflix show, ‘Girlboss.’

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 52 SEC
  • Cannes tells Netflix its films can’t compete, so Netflix says au revoir to the film festival. The spat is indicative of a larger fight in the industry over theatrical windows
  • Disney dips a toe into the streaming game with the launch of ESPN+. True sports fanatics might be into the over the top offerings, but there’s not a ton of content to lure the general sports fan who already gets their fill on the ESPN cable channel.
  • A Canadian court has ruled that Disney cannot keep its employment agreements from the 1990s with Harvey Weinstein sealed. This comes after a Toronto actress brought a lawsuit alleging she was twice victimized by Weinstein in 2000. The unsealing could be bad for Disney if it shows that the company knew at all about Weinstein’s behavior when he was running Miramax.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Kay Cannon on ‘Blockers’ 20 MIN, 12 SEC

Near the beginning of the new comedy ‘Blockers,’ three parents--played by Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz--send their three daughters off to senior prom. The girls are played by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon.

One of them just happens to have left her laptop open, revealing a text conversation among the best friends.

After a few rounds of emoji decoding, the panicked parents realize their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. They set out to foil that plan.

‘Blockers’ plays like a raunchy comedy, but it’s surprisingly thoughtful. The young women are no dummies, and two of them are confident about their sexuality, while the third friend is still figuring that part out.

The parents, on the other hand...get into all sorts of trouble in their rush to shut down their daughters’ plan.

Blockers is directed by our guest today, Kay Cannon. She’s got many comedy writing credits to her name including ‘30 Rock’ and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies. Blockers is her directorial debut.

She tells us about the all-night writing session that landed her a job on ‘30 Rock,’ and sticks up for her short-lived show ‘Girlboss’ on Netflix.  She also tells us about facing a group of all-male writers and producers while she changed the original script for ‘Blockers’ to make it more timely and feminist.

Guests:
Kay Cannon, Writer, producer, director (@KayKayCannon)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

