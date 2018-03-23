More industry insights from memorable guests

This week we’re bringing you some very tasty leftovers: great stories from great guests that we couldn’t bear to leave on the cutting room floor. Comedy writer Janis Hirsch shares her idea for getting more actors with disabilities on screen. Writer-director Armando Iannucci is delighted that his next movie will be a period piece, but he’s finding that Charles Dickens wrote some lousy parts for women. And ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino both wrote for the original ‘Roseanne.’ They debate the Trumpiness of the title character as the ABC reboot is about to launch. Plus, a two-part news banter for a busy week.
Sometimes our guests have so many interesting things to say that we can’t fit it all into one show. This week we bring you delicious leftovers: stuff that was too good to leave on the cutting-room floor, including insights from writers facing distinct challenges. Listen in for stories from comedy writer Janis Hirsch, writer-director Armando Iannucci, and showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.
Lesley Goldberg, TV editor of The Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss pilot season.
- In the age of streaming, pilot season feels like a relic. Still, more than 70 pilots are hoping they’ll be picked up to series at one of the broadcast networks this year. Goldberg spoke to 6 different casting directors about the challenges of this year--namely that everyone would rather do a Netflix series.
- A new law in California means that studios can longer ask actors for their “quotes,” or what they were paid on a previous job. Hopefully this should improve pay parity and bring actors who are women and/or people of color up to the same pay scale as white, male actors.
Eriq Gardner, Senior Editor at The Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss the AT&T / Time Warner trial.
- In the opening arguments of the trial over AT&T’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner, both sides made predictions about the future. The U.S. government argued that if the companies merged, rates for consumers would go up. AT&T’s lawyer asserted that fees would not go up, and that the vertical integration of the two companies was necessary for them to compete in a marketplace full of other massive companies. It’ll be up to the judge to decide which vision of the future seems more likely.
- The Weinstein Co. has officially filed for bankruptcy and the line of people wanting money owed to them by the company is long. It includes banks, other film studios and victims of harassment.
Guests:
Lesley Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter (@Snoodit)
Eriq Gardner, The Hollywood Reporter (@eriqgardner)
This week, leftovers! We bring you three interesting conversations with previous guests--all writers--that we didn’t have time to air before.
First up is TV comedy writer Janis Hirsch. Her sitcom credits include ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Frasier,’ and ‘Will & Grace.’ She joined us on the show last fall, in the early days of the #MeToo movement, and told us a powerful story: she lost a dream job on the Showtime series, ‘It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,’ after being severely harassed in the writer’s room.
We also asked Hirsch about the lack of work for actors with disabilities. She had polio as an infant and walks with the help of crutches.
According to the disability rights group Respectability, people with disabilities make up 20 percent of the population, but have almost no presence on screen. Of the roles that do exist for disabled characters--on television, 95 percent of the time, they’re played by an able-bodied actor.
Next up, Armando Iannucci, the political satirist and creator of the HBO comedy ‘Veep.’ He recently spoke to us about his new film, ‘The Death of Stalin.’
I also asked him about his next movie: an adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel ‘David Copperfield.’ Iannucci is going to take some liberties with the source material--Dev Patel will play the title role--but I wanted to know what he would do about some of the novel’s least interesting characters.
He tells us how when it comes to Dickens’ women, quite a bit of rewriting will be necessary.
Finally, a short conversation with married couple Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino. The two came on the show to talk about Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ but earlier in their careers, they both worked on the hit sitcom ‘Roseanne,’ though at different times. I asked them what they thought of the news that in the new version of that show, the title character is a Trump supporter.
Roseanne returns to ABC on March 27.
Guests:
Janis Hirsch, National Lampoon (@Janis_Hirsch)
Armando Iannucci, Writer, director and producer (@Aiannucci)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Writer, showrunner, creator of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Daniel Palladino, Writer, executive producer of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
