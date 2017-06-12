Shawn Levy on 'Stranger Things' and redefining his career

Last July, ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix came seemingly out of nowhere to become the buzziest show of the summer.

The executive producer of ‘Stranger Things’ is Shawn Levy--who before last year was best known as a director of family-friendly comedies, notably the ‘Night at the Museum’ franchise. The broad comedies had broad appeal: the 3 ‘Night at the Museum’ movies, all directed by Levy, made more than a billion dollars worldwide.

But eventually Levy wanted to break out of his box. He began to expand the mission of his production company--21 Laps. Last year his efforts paid off in a big way. In addition to ‘Stranger Things,’ he produced ‘Arrival’--nominated for 8 Oscars including best picture and best director.

Levy has come a long way from where he began his career--not behind the camera but in front of it. He tells us how acting in a cheesy horror movie helped him become a better director, how he convinced Hollywood to reconsider him, and what might be next.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 trailer

Guests:

Shawn Levy, filmmaker, founder of 21 Laps Entertainment (@ShawnLevyDirect)