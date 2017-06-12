Shawn Levy on 'Stranger Things' and redefining his career

Shawn Levy made film studios very happy directing big family-friendly comedies--including all three ‘Night at the Museum’ movies. But to make Shawn Levy happy, he realized he was going to have to try something new. Now he’s coming off a banner year as a producer, including a best picture nomination for ‘Arrival’ and last summer’s breakout Netflix hit, ‘Stranger Things.’ Levy tells us how he set about reinventing himself, and how his early experience as an actor in a zombie horror movie helped him as a director.
