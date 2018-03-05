- It was a great night for Fox Searchlight, which had 'Shape of Water' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.' But will the good times continue once it's acquired by Disney?
- Also, ratings were down, like they are for most live events these days, though it probably didn't help that a lot of people hadn't seen the movies that were nominated.
- Plus, an inclusion rider explainer!
Special Oscars banter
Kim Masters and Matt Belloni met up Monday morning to break down what happened at the Oscars. We're dropping this special banter here, but we'll be back with another new episode next week!
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter, @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
