If you’re a fan of ‘Black Panther’ and have strong feelings about how to watch the movie--you have options. You can see it in 3D, you can see it in Imax, and at three theaters in the U.S., you can see it in a panoramic format called ScreenX. We check in with some moviegoers who caught ‘Black Panther’ in 270 degrees, and we’ll hear from Paul Kim, the man who’s hoping ScreenX catches on in America the way it already has in Asia. Plus, we revisit part of our 2015 interview with ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler, who at that time had recently made his second movie, ‘Creed.’ We talked about rumors that there might be a Marvel movie in his future. And on the news banter, at long last, Oscars!
Watching 'Black Panther' in ScreenX & Revisiting Ryan Coogler
FROM THIS EPISODE
- One final Oscars check-in before the winners are revealed. It’s a strange year because all the best and supporting actor and actress categories feel locked, but the best picture race is still wide open.
Guests:
Scott Feinberg, Hollywood Reporter (@scottfeinberg)
As ‘Black Panther’ roars at the worldwide box office, we spent a recent evening watching the movie in LA’s Koreatown. The film has a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s not surprising that our fellow theater-goers loved it.
Michael Young from NERDSoul told us this was his fifth time seeing ‘Black Panther.’ “I’ve seen this film now in Imax, I’ve seen it in AMC Prime, I’ve seen it in 3D, I’ve seen it on the Disney lot, and now I’ve seen it here.”
“Here” is CGV Cinemas, the first U.S. Branch of a huge South Korean movie theater chain, and one of three places in this country where you can watch ‘Black Panther’ in a special format called ScreenX. The other two American ScreenX theaters are in Orange County and Las Vegas.
Theater with ScreenX. Photo credit: ScreenX.
Paul Kim, head of studio relations and production for ScreenX describes it this way: “Imagine you’re watching a movie in a normal movie theater, but at certain parts of the film, the entire wall of the theater turns into a big screen so you’re completely surrounded by imagery. 270 degrees. It’s almost as if you’re sitting right in the middle of the action.”
While most ScreenX theaters are in South Korea and China, the company is trying to make inroads in Hollywood and convert more big American studio movies into the format. So far, it’s done five--with ‘Black Panther’ being the first Marvel film--and the first breakout hit--to get the ScreenX treatment.
Seeing a movie in ScreenX comes at a price, of course. Kim says in most places, it’s comparable to the price of watching a movie a 3D. Our quick check shows it may be a bit more or a bit less, depending on where you are. In LA and Orange County, ScreenX adds 4 dollars to the ticket price--taking the total to $18.25. In Las Vegas, it’s a 3 dollar surcharge.
Kim is well aware of the challenges facing theater owners right now--including streaming services like Netflix and the decline of 3D sales. ScreenX is part of a larger South Korean company called CJ Group that owns movie theaters and other exhibitor technology like 4DX, where seats actually move. Kim hopes technology like ScreenX will encourage more people to make a trip out to the theater.
Back in Koreatown, there were mixed reactions to the ScreenX format. Some people we spoke to loved it, others thought it was OK, but said they wouldn’t pay extra to see a movie in 270 degrees.
NERDSoul’s Michael Young is keeping an open mind. “You know, it’s a gimmick,” he said, “But it’s not a bad gimmick. It’s pretty cool.”
‘Black Panther’ is playing now, in ScreenX and other formats, for weeks to come.
Guests:
Paul Kim, VP, Head of Studio Relations & Production at ScreenX
Michael Young, Critic and commentator for Nerd Soul (@OneYoungsta)
With ‘Black Panther’ set to cross a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, we thought now would be the perfect time to revisit a talk with director Ryan Coogler we recorded in 2015, just after the release of his second movie, ‘Creed.’
Coogler tells us about growing up in a movie-loving family outside of Oakland, and how he almost became a football player instead of a filmmaker. He also addresses the rumors that there just might be a Marvel film on his horizon.
Guests:
Ryan Coogler, Filmmaker, screenwriter
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
How director Jordan Peele embraced fear to make ‘Get Out’ A year ago, a satirical horror film about race relations in America would not have sounded like an idea for a hit movie. But ‘Get Out’ was a box-office smash and it’s nominated for 4 Oscars, including best picture. Jordan Peele is also nominated for best director and best original screenplay--not bad for someone making his directorial debut. Peele tells us about the years-long process of getting to ‘Get Out.’
Director Sebastián Lelio & star Daniela Vega on 'A Fantastic Woman' For the now Oscar-nominated Chilean film ‘A Fantastic Woman,’ director Sebastián Lelio cast transgender actress Daniela Vega as a trans woman dealing with the sudden loss of of her partner. Lelio says box office grosses were less than his last movie, but in terms of starting a social conversation in Chile, the film has been incredibly powerful. Both Lelio and Vega join us to talk about making 'A Fantastic Woman.'
‘Mudbound’ cinematographer Rachel Morrison makes Oscars history ‘Mudbound’ director of photography Rachel Morrison just made history as the first woman nominated for an Academy Award for best cinematography. She’s also the first woman to shoot a big comic book movie: the upcoming Marvel mega-hit, ‘Black Panther.’ She fought hard to get to the top of her male-dominated field, but says more women are getting a shot at getting the shot.
In ‘Dirty Money,’ Alex Gibney takes on corporate crime Documentarian Alex Gibney is known for his award-winning investigative films on Enron, Wikileaks and Scientology. For his newest project, he took on the Volkswagen diesel-car emissions scandal and this time, it was personal. Gibney tells us about his new Netflix series ‘Dirty Money,’ in which his look at VW is one of six documentaries in a series on corporate greed.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What questions do you have about the US-Mexico border? In March, President Trump is coming to California to check out prototypes of the border wall, something he promised to build during his campaign. While the wall has become a… Read More
How to make sure your school is teaching your child to read California has a serious early literacy problem — more than half of all elementary school children cannot read or write at their grade level. The state ranks 48th in the… Read More