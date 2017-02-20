'Zootopia' directors on finding their story, late in the game
Production was well under way on Disney's Zootopia when directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard concluded the film needed a major do-over. Breaking the news to animators was not easy. But the move paid off, and Zootopia is now Oscar-nominated for best animated feature.
Zootopia directors and Oscar nominees Byron Howard and Rich Moore are part of the self-described “old guard” of animation. They both started in the field more than 25 years ago, back when everything was still drawn by hand. Howard and Moore tell us about the transition to computer animation, and the real-world events that made them want to address topics like subtle bias in a kids movie, even if that meant making major changes after years of development.
Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
Nick Cannon says he's stepping down as host of NBC's America's Got Talent. Cannon recently had a Showtime stand-up special where he used some language that's not exactly family friendly, including joking about what else the letters “NBC” could possibly stand for. In a Facebook post, he says he heard NBC thinks he was in breach of contract. But did Cannon actually defame the network by using a different persona for his comedy act than he does as host of the talent show?
The big broadcast networks have ordered substantially fewer pilots this year than in years past. In the age of Peak TV, this may be a step in the right direction, since of all the pilots produced, very few will ever actually see the light of day.
New allegations emerge in the Fox News sexual harassment scandal. A lawyer in New York says he was contacted by federal prosecutors who are looking into whether Fox News broke SEC laws in not reporting payouts made related to the scandal. There are also claims that Roger Ailes monitored former Fox host Andrea Tantaros via electronic surveillance.
Directors and veteran animators Byron Howard and Rich Moore tell us they're part of the "old guard" of animation. They both started animating more than 25 years ago and experienced the transition from hand drawn to computer animation first hand. It's not surprising then, that their newest film Zootopia uses CG, but some elements -- like talking animals who wear clothes -- are reminiscent of old school Disney cartoons like Robin Hood.
Zootopia tells the story of big-eyed bunny Judy Hopps, who is voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin. Judy leaves her quiet home on the carrot farm for the booming city, where diverse species coexist in an uneasy peace. Judy is thrilled to be Zootopia's first rabbit cop, but her optimism is dashed when she's assigned to write parking tickets. Then she encounters a smooth-talking con -- a fox named Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman -- who tells her she'll never succeed. They end up forming an unlikely duo to take on a mysterious case of disappearing mammals, and learning some uncomfortable truths about their city and themselves along the way.
But that wasn't always the story. Initially, Nick was the main character and Judy had a less substantial, supporting role. Howard and Moore tell us about the real-life events that inspired them to change things up and give the film a major do-over late in production. They also tell us about the difficulty of breaking the news to animators and voice actors. Even though it was tough, the move paid off; Zootopia is now Oscar-nominated for best animated feature.