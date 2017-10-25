A Spark in His Eye

Tultepec is Mexico's self-proclaimed "Capital of Fireworks," a place where craftsmen hand-mix explosives for fiestas all over the country. You'll meet them in Brimstone and Glory and go right into the middle of the most dazzling and dangerous display of fireworks imaginable. It's a spectacular film, though it almost killed director Viktor Jakovleski.

