Eating Diane

When exotic food writer Eddie Lin asked his pregnant wife if she'd consider letting him eat her placenta, she said, "no way". But she asked him when their second child came along...and Eddie had to figure out how to cook it.

Aug 02, 2017

Exotic food writer Eddie Lin was just another dad with a camera in the delivery room when his second daughter was born. Once the joyous moment was over, he turned his camera on something else - the placenta - because his wife Diane wanted to eat hers - and it was his job to prepare it. Eddie captured the results for his doc-in-progress American Afterbirth.

PlacentaPrep.jpg
Placenta prep.

DianeLikesIt.jpg
Diane likes it!

PlacentaTartare.jpg
Eddie went on to create this "placenta tartare" for a friend.

Documentary clips in today's intro:
Man on Wire (2008)
The incredible story behind Philippe Petit's jaw-dropping 1974 tightrope walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center....a movie that redefines the meaning of the term "highwire." (Amazon, Netflix)
Casting JonBenet (2017)
Filmmaker Kitty Green explores the public's role in the unsolved murder of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey through recorded "casting sessions" with a cross-section of folks from the Ramsey's hometown. (Netflix)
Born into Brothels (2004)
Zana Briski and Ross Kaufman won an Oscar for this chronicle of children in Calcutta's red light district, who embrace the chance to tell their own stories through photography.
Catfish (2010)
A young man's budding online and long-distance relationship with a woman and her family takes an unexpected turn when he decides to drop in for a visit. (Amazon, iTunes)

CREDITS

Guests:
Diane Rehfeldt Lin, wife of Eddie Lin
Eddie Lin, exotic food writer, @deependdining

Producers:
Brigid Kelly
Matt Holzman
Mike Schlitt
Sara Pellegrini

