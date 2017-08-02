Eating Diane

Exotic food writer Eddie Lin was just another dad with a camera in the delivery room when his second daughter was born. Once the joyous moment was over, he turned his camera on something else - the placenta - because his wife Diane wanted to eat hers - and it was his job to prepare it. Eddie captured the results for his doc-in-progress American Afterbirth.



Placenta prep.



Diane likes it!



Eddie went on to create this "placenta tartare" for a friend.

Documentary clips in today's intro:

Man on Wire (2008)

The incredible story behind Philippe Petit's jaw-dropping 1974 tightrope walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center....a movie that redefines the meaning of the term "highwire." (Amazon, Netflix)

Casting JonBenet (2017)

Filmmaker Kitty Green explores the public's role in the unsolved murder of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey through recorded "casting sessions" with a cross-section of folks from the Ramsey's hometown. (Netflix)

Born into Brothels (2004)

Zana Briski and Ross Kaufman won an Oscar for this chronicle of children in Calcutta's red light district, who embrace the chance to tell their own stories through photography.

Catfish (2010)

A young man's budding online and long-distance relationship with a woman and her family takes an unexpected turn when he decides to drop in for a visit. (Amazon, iTunes)