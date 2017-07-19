Psychedelic Misery

An aspiring filmmaker got a dream assignment to film the Rolling Stones' 1969 concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California. But her dream turned into a nightmare after she was dosed with LSD - and Gimme Shelter, the film she was hired to shoot, would come to symbolize the end of '60s idealism.

This episode contains explicit language.

Watch the guy Joan describes on the bad LSD trip:



Joan Churchill

Photo by Chris Burrill



Joan Churchill, 1971

Photo by Paul Motian



Southern California Gimme Shelter Crew

(L-R) Paul Deason, Baird Bryant, Bill Kaplan, unknown, unknown, Peter Smokler,

Susumu Tokunow, Joan Churchill, Peter Pilafian, Howard Chesley

Photo by Eric Saarinen





Documentary clips in today's intro:

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007)

A world championship is at stake in this wacky, nail-biter of a rivalry between two guys who are way better at Donkey Kong than the rest of us...combined. (Amazon, iTunes)

Exit through the Gift Shop (2010)

An eccentric French shop-keeper and amateur film-maker tries to find and befriend the elusive street artist Banksy, only to have the artist turn the camera back on its owner. (Amazon, Netflix)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Freida Lee Mock's Oscar-winning portrait of the 21-year-old artist and architect who designed one of America's most visited, revered and hotly contested pieces of public art - the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

Stevie (2002)

Hoop Dreams director Steve James revisits Stevie, the kid he was a "Big Brother" to years before in rural Illinois. This captivating and poignantly personal film tests the limits of the bond between filmmaker and subject. (iTunes, Netflix)

Producers:

Brigid Kelly

Matt Holzman

Peter Gilstrap

Sara Pellegrini

Mike Schlitt

