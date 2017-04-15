ON AIR
The Document Preview

A sneak peek at KCRW's newest program!

Apr 15, 2017

Clips from documentaries included in the intro to this episode:
What Happened, Miss Simone? - A moving portrait of the wildly talented and often troubled Nina Simone. (Netflix, iTunes)
Super Size Me - The movie that made Morgan Spurlock famous...what if you ate nothing but Mickey Ds for a month? (Amazon, iTunes, Netflix)
CitizenFour - Laura Poitras' riveting, Oscar-winning movie about NSA leaker Edward Snowden. (iTunes, Amazon)
Harlan County, USA - Barbara Kopple's seminal, Oscar-winning 1976 account of a bitterly violent miner strike in Kentucky. (Amazon)

