The hands of persons unknown

Jacqueline Olive's documentary-in-progress Always in Season looks at the impact of lynching in America -- and the ways people are confronting its legacy. In one story, a group commemorates the lynching of four young black people in Georgia in 1946 -- by reenacting it.

"Lynching in America" report from the Equal Justice Initiative

"A lynching in Georgia: the living memorial to America’s history of racist violence" from the Guardian

