Television documentary producer Tom Jennings' latest film, Diana: In Her Own Words mixes iconic archival footage of the late princess with audio tape of a secretly recorded, rarely heard series of interviews for the book Diana: Her True Story. The result is a special take - Diana's take - on a subject that we thought we knew all about. And you might be surprised that the film shares some unexpected common ground with another of Jennings' docs, The Lost Tapes: LA Riots.

Photo courtesy National Geographic