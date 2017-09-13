ON AIR
The Lost Tapes

What could documentaries about Princess Diana and the 1992 Los Angeles riots possibly have in common?  

Sep 13, 2017

Television documentary producer Tom Jennings' latest film, Diana: In Her Own Words mixes iconic archival footage of the late princess with audio tape of a secretly recorded, rarely heard series of interviews for the book Diana: Her True Story. The result is a special take - Diana's take - on a subject that we thought we knew all about. And you might be surprised that the film shares some unexpected common ground with another of Jennings' docs, The Lost Tapes: LA Riots.

Watch The Lost Tapes:  LA Riots.

Documentary clips in today's intro:
Do I Sound Gay? (2014): This funny and thoughtful doc explores the stereotype of the "gay voice." (Amazon, iTunes, Netflix)
Reefer Madness (1936): You don't need to smoke reefer to enjoy this cult "documentary" about the perils of that nefarious substance...but it might not hurt. (Amazon, iTunes, Kanopy)
Dolores (2017): Dolores Huerta co-founded the first farm workers' union with Cesar Chavez and has worked tirelessly for racial and labor justice ever since.
Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple (2006): Stanley Nelson's insightful doc explores the story of the quest to build an ideal society that ended in the notorious mass murder/suicide in Guyana. (Kanopy)

Photo courtesy National Geographic

Diana

CREDITS

Guests:
Tom Jennings, filmmaker and journalist, @tj1895

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt
Brigid Kelly

