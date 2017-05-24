The Three Owls

A documentary filmmaker follows a real life exorcist in search of evil…but what happens if he finds it? Harris Fishman's first documentary, Cat Dancers, was a heartbreaking film made powerful by his "no judgments," open-minded approach. For his latest project, Harris is on a quest to understand the nature of evil. He's been following a real life exorcist, Father Gary Thomas, who finally agreed to let him film an exorcism. And what happened there is...worrying.

Note: This story contains explicit language.

