A city boiled over, but the problems persist

Tomorrow marks 25 years since the verdict – and aftermath – that changed L-A. And this week, we’ve been taking a look at how L-A has changed – or not – since the riots of 1992. More than 60 people died – thousands others were injured – in one of the worst, civil disturbances of the 20th Century in the United States. In years since, the LAPD has seen its fair share of both reform and scandal, from a federal consent decree, to the highly publicized shootings of unarmed black men and women.

Jasmyne Cannick, social and political commentator, @jasmyne

Benjamin Gottlieb

