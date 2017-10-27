ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXERTHE<br>MIXER

A culture of sexual misconduct in the California statehouse

News comes as a group of women, claiming widespread sexual misconduct at the California state Capitol, continue to criticize the slow initial responses from legislative leaders.

Oct 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

A California Assemblyman is apologizing for an incident where, in an after-work gathering, and without consent, he put his hands inside a woman's blouse. The incident, involving the L-A-area Democrat Raul Bocanegra, only came to light today. And the news comes as a group of women, claiming widespread sexual misconduct at the California state Capitol, continue to criticize the slow initial responses from legislative leaders.

Guests:
Melanie Mason, Los Angeles Times, @melmason
Ben Bradford, Reporter, @JBenBradford

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom
For The Curious Blog

1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More

Oct 27, 2017

In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places
For The Curious Blog

In time for Halloween, here are some of LA’s scariest stories and spookiest places In celebration of the most menacing holiday of the year, we asked you all to tell us what eerie story you were most curious about. You asked us about haunted… Read More

Oct 27, 2017

Isla Vista’s new government says public safety is top concern
For The Curious Blog

Isla Vista’s new government says public safety is top concern For the first time in Isla Vista history, elected officials in the small, unincorporated community next to UC Santa Barbara met with their constituents. At an ill-attended open house on… Read More

Oct 26, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed