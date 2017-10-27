A California Assemblyman is apologizing for an incident where, in an after-work gathering, and without consent, he put his hands inside a woman's blouse. The incident, involving the L-A-area Democrat Raul Bocanegra, only came to light today. And the news comes as a group of women, claiming widespread sexual misconduct at the California state Capitol, continue to criticize the slow initial responses from legislative leaders.
A culture of sexual misconduct in the California statehouse
News comes as a group of women, claiming widespread sexual misconduct at the California state Capitol, continue to criticize the slow initial responses from legislative leaders.
