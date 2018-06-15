California-based automaker Tesla announced this week that it will be laying off a slice of its workforce. It comes amid concerns about the production levels of their newer Model 3 sedan, ordered by hundreds of thousands, yet produced at a snail’s pace. Can CEO Elon Musk turn things around?
A jolt for Tesla, a learning moment for tech.
California-based automaker Tesla announced this week that it will be laying off a slice of its workforce. It comes amid concerns about the production levels of their newer Model 3 sedan, ordered by hundreds of thousands, yet produced at a snail’s pace. Can CEO Elon Musk turn things around?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Tod Mesirow, television producer, @todmesirow
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
On immigration, Congress drags its feet, White House doubles down House Republicans came up short, again, in an effort to produce some sort of immigration compromise. It is an issue that united Democrats, but has split conservative and moderate factions of the GOP. For the second time this week, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy gathered the factions, and emerged without a deal. There could be a vote on the issue, whether Speaker Paul Ryan wants it or not and it comes as immigration policies are having profound effects at the border.
The politics of against California Democrats are banking that the anti-Trump movement will thrust their candidates into seats that have not been blue in decades. But in recent weeks, there has been some push back to that push back. What does it all mean for myriad Congressional races, heading into the primary?
It's down to three for chief of the LAPD The race to replace retiring LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is coming down to the wire. This week, the L-A Police Commission named its three finalists. All have ties to the department and all come from diverse backgrounds. But not in the way that many City Hall insiders had hoped.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More
What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More