ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXERTHE<br>MIXER

A jolt for Tesla, a learning moment for tech.

California-based automaker Tesla announced this week that it will be laying off a slice of its workforce. It comes amid concerns about the production levels of their newer Model 3 sedan, ordered by hundreds of thousands, yet produced at a snail’s pace. Can CEO Elon Musk turn things around?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

California-based automaker Tesla announced this week that it will be laying off a slice of its workforce. It comes amid concerns about the production levels of their newer Model 3 sedan, ordered by hundreds of thousands, yet produced at a snail’s pace. Can CEO Elon Musk turn things around?

Guests:
Tod Mesirow, television producer, @todmesirow

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed