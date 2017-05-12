ON AIR
Brown withholds funding for UC in revised budget

Governor Jerry Brown says the state legislature should keep a tight lid on money headed to the University of California system until it makes some major changes. A scathing audit found the U.C. failed to disclose a $175 million reserve fund and – at the same time – raised tuition for its students. It's a small part of the overall $183 billion budget, but could bring about some fireworks at next week's Board of Regents meeting.

May 12, 2017

Guests:
John Myers, Los Angeles Times, @johnmyers

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

