California takes on the White House, head on

Whether its marijuana, immigration, offshore drilling or border security, California and the Trump Administration continue to find themselves on the opposite side of major policy issues. Which one will blink first?

Jan 05, 2018

Whether its marijuana, immigration, offshore drilling or border security, California and the Trump Administration continue to find themselves on the opposite side of major policy issues. Which one will blink first?

Guests:
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.', @warrenolney
Evan Halper, Los Angeles Times, @evanhalper

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

For The Curious
Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries
For The Curious Blog

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive?
For The Curious Blog

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive? When it comes to alcohol, there are tests to determine whether a driver gets a DUI. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or above, you cannot be on the… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Marijuana stores embrace an aesthetic of high design
For The Curious Blog

Marijuana stores embrace an aesthetic of high design California’s recreational pot marketplace is open for business and sales are booming in stores that look upscale, trendy and clean. A store in West Hollywood called MedMen has a floor-to-ceiling… Read More

Jan 04, 2018

